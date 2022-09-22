MCTC celebrates 10 years of supporting vessels and their crews improve seafarers’ health with nutritious meals

Leading maritime catering management provider MCTC is celebrating its first decade of improving catering standards onboard ships by focusing on healthy and nutritious meals.

MCTC has been celebrating its milestone year with a special anniversary party and events throughout the year.

The company launched in 2012 with the aim of improving catering standards in the galley, serving healthy and nutritious meals and improving crews’ overall health, while reducing diet-related illnesses in crew members that are caused through consumption of fatty and high-calories foods.

MCTC started with offering training courses in catering and health and nutrition, with its flagship programme being the Catering Competency Development Programme. This offered the full training programme, as well as access to an experienced team of consultants, regular vessel visits, trade tests and weekly practical evaluations.

Over the years, the company evolved to offer full catering management services along with its training packages, taking care of the full spectrum of a vessels’ needs from budget planning, creating recipes and ordering supplies. MCTC is now on target to soon have 1,000 vessels under its service.

CEO of MCTC, Christian Ioannou said: “We are delighted to have reached our tenth anniversary and have enjoyed celebrating with numerous events throughout this year. The business has evolved significantly over the last decade and we are immensely proud to have gone from offering training to now offering a full scope of catering management services, along with our training programmes.

“MCTC started with the aim and vision to improve standards in the galley and there has certainly been a big shift in vessel managers and owners’ mindsets when it comes to health and nutrition over the last few years, particularly following the Covid pandemic. The new generation of seafarers are heavily invested in their physical and mental health and it is important that as an industry we are ensuring we are meeting this new set of needs.”

Alongside its training and catering management packages, MCTC has a team of experts who are on hand 24/7 with advice and support. All galley staff under its management has access to a fully interactive digital platform where they can receive nutrition advice, recipe ideas, communicate with the team, or access any of their training modules.

It also places focus on keeping fit and promoting a positive mindset to ensure seafarers are looking after both their physical and mental health.

