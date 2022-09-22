Stella Alexia Mantzari:

Although the shipping field seems difficult and demanding for a woman, having an ambitious vision, reliability, deep knowledge, love for the ship, dedication and following the principles of social responsibility with hard work, it is possible to gain respect in the shipping field.

Stella Alexia Mantzari Founder and Managing Director of A.S. Marine Ltd.has set the above values in her journey in the demanding shipping sector based on dignity, honesty and efficiency for the best protection of the interests of the company’s customers.

In the following interview, Ms. Mantzari reveals to us the new collaboration of A.S. Marine Ltd. with PL Ferrari & Co. Member of the Lockton Group which believes that it will be an important milestone and describes the most important social responsibility actions of A.S.Marine Ltd which recently honored the internationally recognized and award-winning oncologist researcher and head of the center, Dr. Leonidas Platanias in the presence of the American Ambassador to Greece Mr. George Tsunis.

Full article, ELNAVI September 2022, Issue 585, Page.10

